UrduPoint.com

Over 6.2Mln People In Sri Lanka Facing Food Insecurity - UN Report

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Over 6.2Mln People in Sri Lanka Facing Food Insecurity - UN Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Over 6.2 million people in Sri Lanka are facing severe food insecurity, and the situation is expected to worsen unless the problem is tackled by social assistance and livelihood support mechanisms, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Monday.

"Over 6.2 million people (in Sri Lanka) (28 percent of the population) are estimated to be moderately acute food insecure and 66,000 people to be severely acute food insecure," the FAO and WFP said in a joint report, adding that the food security in the country "may continue deteriorating driven by shortages of imported goods, increased prices, livelihood disruption and reduced crop production."

The UN believes that the situation in Sri Lanka is likely to worsen during the lean season from October 2022 to February 2023.

In this connection, the country's government and its humanitarian and development partners should provide coordinated support for the people estimated to be moderately or severely food insecure through expanded food assistance and livelihood programs, according to the report.

Sri Lanka has been facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the British rule in 1948. The dire situation resulted from shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The pandemic has also negatively impacted remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, including fuel and gas, with many parts of the island nation suffering from continuous power blackouts.

Related Topics

Shortage World United Nations Sri Lanka Agriculture Independence February May October Gas From Government Million

Recent Stories

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

20 minutes ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

1 hour ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.