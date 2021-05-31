Over 639Mln Shots Against COVID-19 Administered in China - Health Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) China has administered more than 639 million shots against COVID-19, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

"As of May 30, 31 Chinese regions reported that 639,172 thousands of shots against COVID-19 were administered," the statement said.

There is no information on how many people received the first dose and how many underwent full inoculation.

On Saturday, Zhong Nanshan, the director of China's National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, said that the country plans to vaccinate 40% of the population by June. China has so far approved four vaccines - by Sinovac, CanSino Biologics and two by Sinopharm - for mass vaccination.