Over 640 Militants Surrender in Northeastern India - Police

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) More than 640 militants from eight insurgent groups laid down their weapons in India's northeastern state of Assam on Thursday, in what has been one of the largest acts of surrender by militants in the country's history, police have said.

"This is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. Altogether 644 cadres and leaders of eight militant groups laid down their arms.

This is one of the largest surrender of militants in recent history," Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, as quoted by the Press Trust of India.

According to the news agency, the people in question are former members of separatist and Maoist militant groups. During the surrender, the militants laid down multiple pieces of weapons, explosives, grenades and several rocket launchers.

Another police official added that those surrendered previously announced a unilateral ceasefire from 2015-2019.