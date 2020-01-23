UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 640 Militants Surrender In Northeastern India - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:20 PM

Over 640 Militants Surrender in Northeastern India - Police

More than 640 militants from eight insurgent groups laid down their weapons in India's northeastern state of Assam on Thursday, in what has been one of the largest acts of surrender by militants in the country's history, police have said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) More than 640 militants from eight insurgent groups laid down their weapons in India's northeastern state of Assam on Thursday, in what has been one of the largest acts of surrender by militants in the country's history, police have said.

"This is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. Altogether 644 cadres and leaders of eight militant groups laid down their arms.

This is one of the largest surrender of militants in recent history," Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, as quoted by the Press Trust of India.

According to the news agency, the people in question are former members of separatist and Maoist militant groups. During the surrender, the militants laid down multiple pieces of weapons, explosives, grenades and several rocket launchers.

Another police official added that those surrendered previously announced a unilateral ceasefire from 2015-2019.

Related Topics

India Militants Police From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.