UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 6.4Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:09 PM

Over 6.4Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

Over 6.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 256,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Over 6.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 256,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"Over 6.

4 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. As many as 256,000 people are under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said.

A total of 225,000 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Russia has confirmed over 252,000 COVID-19 cases so far. The daily increase in the number of coronavirus patients has been reducing for three days in a row.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dozens of COVID-19 Cases Detected in Roma Settleme ..

41 seconds ago

Australia records 7,017 COVID-19 cases

42 seconds ago

Asia's traffic roars back as lockdowns end

44 seconds ago

Auto exports dip in April on coronavirus pandemic

3 minutes ago

Paddy to cover 4.6 m acres in Punjab

45 seconds ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Grows to 34 Kazakhstan After E ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.