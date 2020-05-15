Over 6.4Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Over 6.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 256,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

A total of 225,000 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Russia has confirmed over 252,000 COVID-19 cases so far. The daily increase in the number of coronavirus patients has been reducing for three days in a row.