Over 6.5 Million Coronavirus Tests Conducted in Moscow - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) More than 6.5 million tests for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been conducted in Moscow, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said as quoted on the official website of the mayor and the Russian capital's government.

"From the very beginning of the epidemic, we have striven to provide as many citizens as possible with tests for coronavirus infection. And even now, when the infection is receding, we are not slowing down. To date, over 5 million PCR tests and almost 1.5 million ELISA tests have been conducted in Moscow," Rakova said.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 856,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 14,000. More than 653,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 243,000, with over 4,500 deaths and more than 182,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 686,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 17.9 million.