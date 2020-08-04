UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 6.5 Million Coronavirus Tests Conducted In Moscow - Deputy Mayor

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Over 6.5 Million Coronavirus Tests Conducted in Moscow - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) More than 6.5 million tests for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been conducted in Moscow, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said as quoted on the official website of the mayor and the Russian capital's government.

"From the very beginning of the epidemic, we have striven to provide as many citizens as possible with tests for coronavirus infection. And even now, when the infection is receding, we are not slowing down. To date, over 5 million PCR tests and almost 1.5 million ELISA tests have been conducted in Moscow," Rakova said.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 856,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 14,000. More than 653,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 243,000, with over 4,500 deaths and more than 182,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 686,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 17.9 million.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia March From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2020 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.