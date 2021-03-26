UrduPoint.com
Over 65% Of Russians Trust President Putin - Poll

Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) As much as 65.4 percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, according to a fresh survey conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM).

Respondents were offered to choose whether they trusted Putin or not - 65.4 percent answered yes, 30.5 percent said that they mistrusted him.

Also, 53.3 percent trust Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, 28.

8 percent - Vladimir Zhirinovskiy, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, 27.6 percent - Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of Russia's Communist Party, 27.7 percent - Sergey Mironov, the Just Russia party leader.

Besides, according to the poll, 61.3 percent of respondents approved of Putin's work, while 28.4 percent did not.

The nationwide survey was conducted from March 15-21 via a phone interview of 1,600 people aged 18 and over. For this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed 1 percent with a 95 percent probability.

