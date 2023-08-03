Open Menu

Over 65% Of UK Citizens Disapprove Of Conservatives' Work In Tackling Top Issues - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Two-thirds of UK citizens (66%) have disapproved of the Conservative Party's work in managing the country's topical issues, while only 14% of respondents have supported the party's policies, a YouGov weekly tracker showed on Wednesday.

The survey showed that fewer than a half (44%) of the Conservative Party's 2019 voters considered them to be "the best party" to fix the UK economy, while one in eleven (9%) said the Labour Party was the most suitable for tackling the economic issues.

The majority of UK citizens said the government was "doing a bad job on most issues" when asked about specific problems. The way the authorities have been handling the environmental issues received its lowest rating (-37) since the beginning of tracking in mid-2019.

On all the other issues listed, including terrorism, defense, unemployment rate, education, the UK's exit from the European Union, welfare benefits and taxation, the government scored lower than -70, the poll showed. The Conservative party's tackling of immigration issues was estimated at -86.

Meanwhile, 28% of those sampled who considered the country's economy one of the topical issues said that the Labour Party would be "the best party for the challenge" and 21% expressed belief that it would be the Conservatives, YouGov said.

The poll was conducted from July 24-31 among 1,751 UK citizens. The margin of error is not specified.

