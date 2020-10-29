Over 650 Criminal Cases Launched in Belarus Over Post Election Protests - Prosecution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Over 650 criminal cases have been launched in Belarus over the protests that followed the August presidential election and some recent cases will be qualified as terrorism, Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrey Shved said on Thursday.

"As for early October, over 400 criminal cases were initiated over the facts of riots and violent actions against law enforcement officers and officials. By mid-October, over 500 criminal cases were launched. Today we are talking about 657 criminal cases," Shved told the state-owned Belarus 1 broadcaster.

According to him, the law enforcement system has adapted to the existing events and a legal assessment will be made in all cases.

"In fact, the war is going on, which has taken extremely radical forms over several weeks. As for some facts that are already known to the public, the question of qualifying the actions of perpetrators as terrorism with all the ensuing consequences is being solved," Shved said.

The Belarusian opposition has staged regular unsanctioned protests since the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office by a landslide. Opposition figures have rejected the results of the vote.

Lukashenko on Tuesday said that the Belarusian government was encountering threats of terrorism amid the opposition's attempts to launch a general strike.