Over 650 Servicemen Extinguishing Fire At Ammunition Depot In Russia's Ryazan Region

Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:35 PM

Over 650 Servicemen Extinguishing Fire at Ammunition Depot in Russia's Ryazan Region

The Russian Defense Ministry has deployed enough personnel and equipment to eliminate the consequences of an emergency in the Ryazan region, and more than 650 servicemen are engaged in extinguishing the fire at a local ammunition depot, the ministry said on Thursday, citing Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has deployed enough personnel and equipment to eliminate the consequences of an emergency in the Ryazan region, and more than 650 servicemen are engaged in extinguishing the fire at a local ammunition depot, the ministry said on Thursday, citing Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov.

On Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said it had increased the ground group of forces and means to extinguish the fire by attracting 189 servicemen and deploying 38 pieces of military and special equipment, four Il-76 aircraft and three Mi-8 helicopters.

Bulgakov is heading the operation to extinguish the fire.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has created a sufficient group of forces and equipment to eliminate the consequences of the emergency in the Ryazan region," the statement said.

According to the statement, over 650 servicemen and 194 pieces of military and special equipment are now involved in extinguishing the fire.

Five people were injured as a result of the emergency however no fatalities have been reported so far.

