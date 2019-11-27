UrduPoint.com
Over 650 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Wed 27th November 2019

More than 650 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) More than 650 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, in total 659 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 192 people (58 women and 98 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 467 people (140 women and 238 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire by the parties to the Syrian conflict and monitor the humanitarian situation in Syria and repatriation of refugees.

