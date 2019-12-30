Over 650 Vulnerable Asylum Seekers Transferred From Lesbos to Greek Mainland - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Greek authorities have sanctioned and enacted the transfer of 668 vulnerable asylum seekers from the overcrowded Moria camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos to the Ritsona camp on the Greek mainland, media reported on Monday, citing authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Greek authorities have sanctioned and enacted the transfer of 668 vulnerable asylum seekers from the overcrowded Moria camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos to the Ritsona camp on the Greek mainland, media reported on Monday, citing authorities.

According to the Greek daily Kathimerini, two vessels transported asylum seekers from Lesbos to the Port of Piraeus, located in the Athens urban area. The first sailed on Friday and contained 456 people, while the second came a day later with 212 more.

Greece has experienced an uptick in asylum seekers arriving on the Aegean islands, and reception and identification camps are already severely overcrowded. The migrants were transferred from the Moria camp, which has a population of 18,640 despite originally being designed to house 3,000 people, the newspaper reported.

According to the Greek Coast Guard, 412 migrants arrived on the Aegean islands from Friday to Monday. In total, 5,133 have arrived during the course of December. Officials from leading NGOs have criticized European states for not doing more to help expedite asylum applications, in order to allow asylum seekers to leave Greek camps.

In October, the UN Refguee Agency criticized overcrowding and poor conditions in refugee camps on the Aegean islands, and offered to support the transfer of asylum seekers to the mainland.

According to the agency's data, 73,377 asylum seekers arrived in Greece in 2019, a 45 percent increase compared to figures from 2018. Greek officials have grown frustrated with what they believe to be Turkey's failure to hold their end of a migration deal signed in 2016 between Ankara and Brussels. In August, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias summoned the Turkish ambassador in Athens to express disappointment with the situation.

Under the terms of the deal, Ankara is obliged to help stem the tide of migrants traveling through Turkey to reach the European Union, in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis. The EU is providing 6 billion Euros ($6.6 billion) in aid to Turkey under this agreement.