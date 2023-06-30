Open Menu

Over 660 People Detained In France During Violent Protests Overnight - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 11:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) More than 660 people have been detained in France overnight as a result of violent protests, which erupted after police shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

Previous reports indicated that over 400 people were detained during the protests.

"Last night, our police, gendarmes and firefighters bravely faced rare violence. Following my instructions to take decisive action, 667 arrests were made," the minister wrote on Twitter.

