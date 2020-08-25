Over $669Mln Worth of Contracts Signed at Army-2020 Forum - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Russian defense manufacturers, development institutes and regional authorities have signed around 30 contracts worth a total of 50 billion rubles ($669 million) during the Russian-hosted international Army-2020 forum, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told Sputnik on Tuesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russian defense manufacturers, development institutes and regional authorities have signed around 30 contracts worth a total of 50 billion rubles ($669 million) during the Russian-hosted international Army-2020 forum, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Around 30 agreements worth over 250 billion rubles were signed among the defense industry, regions and development institutes on the sidelines of the Army-2020 forum," Borisov said.

As clarified by Borisov's office, loan agreements by Russia's defense industry-specific bank Promsvyazbank account for 200 billion rubles of the total value.

"Among the largest projects are the construction of a modern plant for the production of domestic refrigerated containers in the Magadan region and a facility for the production of equipment for automated waste sorting in the Nizhny Novgorod region with a capacity of at least 120,000 [metric] tons of municipal solid waste per year," Borisov said.

The official described the boost of national projects as an "opportunity window" for the Russian industry, including the defense industry.

"An increase in the share of domestic production in the domestic market will create additional jobs and stimulate tax inflow to the budget. It is a fight for new markets and the launch of new investment cycles," the Russian deputy prime minister added.