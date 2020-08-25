UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over $669Mln Worth Of Contracts Signed At Army-2020 Forum - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:43 PM

Over $669Mln Worth of Contracts Signed at Army-2020 Forum - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Russian defense manufacturers, development institutes and regional authorities have signed around 30 contracts worth a total of 50 billion rubles ($669 million) during the Russian-hosted international Army-2020 forum, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told Sputnik on Tuesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russian defense manufacturers, development institutes and regional authorities have signed around 30 contracts worth a total of 50 billion rubles ($669 million) during the Russian-hosted international Army-2020 forum, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Around 30 agreements worth over 250 billion rubles were signed among the defense industry, regions and development institutes on the sidelines of the Army-2020 forum," Borisov said.

As clarified by Borisov's office, loan agreements by Russia's defense industry-specific bank Promsvyazbank account for 200 billion rubles of the total value.

"Among the largest projects are the construction of a modern plant for the production of domestic refrigerated containers in the Magadan region and a facility for the production of equipment for automated waste sorting in the Nizhny Novgorod region with a capacity of at least 120,000 [metric] tons of municipal solid waste per year," Borisov said.

The official described the boost of national projects as an "opportunity window" for the Russian industry, including the defense industry.

"An increase in the share of domestic production in the domestic market will create additional jobs and stimulate tax inflow to the budget. It is a fight for new markets and the launch of new investment cycles," the Russian deputy prime minister added.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Russia Budget Bank Nizhny Novgorod Magadan Market Industry Share Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

16 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

17 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

18 minutes ago

PES reviews arrangements for providing emergency c ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.