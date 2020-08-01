UrduPoint.com
Over 67,000 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In US In 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

Over 67,000 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in US in 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) More than 67,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered across the United States in the past 24 hours and 1,259 people died from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

This takes the nationwide total to 4,562,170 infections while over 2.3 million have recovered. A staggering 153,320 deaths from the disease have been registered, the university's COVID-19 dashboard showed.

The US tally is nearly double that of the second most infected nation, Brazil, in both infections and fatalities.

Unlike many other nations, there is no one official go-to tally on the US as a whole, rather health departments on the state level each release data at differing times of the day.

This way, nationwide US tally may differ from source to source. Nevertheless, the John Hopkins University worldwide dashboard has become the de facto US and global tally counter, compiling COVID-19 figures from government sources, health services and individual hospitals.

Globally, over 17.6 million cases of infection have been detected and nearly 680,000 people have died from the coronavirus since December 2019.

