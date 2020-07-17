Over 68% of Russian Nationals Trust President Putin - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A total of 68.4 percent of Russian nationals trust President Vladimir Putin, a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday.

The VTsIOM survey also showed that 63.6 percent of Russians chose Putin from a list of politicians as the one whose work they approve.

The survey was conducted from July 6-12 among 1,600 Russian adults by phone. The margin of error does not exceed one percent.