UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 68% Of US Military Active Duty Personnel Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:21 AM

Over 68% of US Military Active Duty Personnel Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Pentagon

Nearly 70 percent of the US active duty service members have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines, Senior Adviser to the Secretary of Defense on COVID-19 Max Rose said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Nearly 70 percent of the US active duty service members have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines, Senior Adviser to the Secretary of Defense on COVID-19 Max Rose said on Wednesday.

"Over 68 percent of our active duty service members have received at least one [vaccine] dose," Rose said during a briefing.

As per service branch, 77 percent of Navy, 70 percent of Army, 61 percent of Air Force and 58 percent of Marine Corps active duty personnel have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

The US Defense Department has also supported over 17 million vaccinations to Americans as well as additional 4 million to its personnel, Rose added.

According to the data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 180 million of Americans have been vaccinated with at least one does while 155 million have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Army Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Perfect Phone in Your Budget; realme C21 is No ..

24 minutes ago

Building Your Trust with Quality – Why OPPO is t ..

35 minutes ago

India takes advance steps to mitigate COVID-19 thi ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

1 hour ago

Canadian First Nation Uncovers 182 Graves at Anoth ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.