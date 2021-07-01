Over 68% of US Military Active Duty Personnel Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Pentagon

Nearly 70 percent of the US active duty service members have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines, Senior Adviser to the Secretary of Defense on COVID-19 Max Rose said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Nearly 70 percent of the US active duty service members have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines, Senior Adviser to the Secretary of Defense on COVID-19 Max Rose said on Wednesday.

"Over 68 percent of our active duty service members have received at least one [vaccine] dose," Rose said during a briefing.

As per service branch, 77 percent of Navy, 70 percent of Army, 61 percent of Air Force and 58 percent of Marine Corps active duty personnel have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

The US Defense Department has also supported over 17 million vaccinations to Americans as well as additional 4 million to its personnel, Rose added.

According to the data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 180 million of Americans have been vaccinated with at least one does while 155 million have been fully vaccinated.