Over 68 Percent Of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:16 PM

Over 68 Percent of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by 68.9 percent of Russian citizens, an increase of one percent compared to mid-May, the poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) showed on Friday.

On May 17, VTsIOM's poll showed that 67.9 percent trusted Putin.

The respondents were also asked to pick politicians who they trusted from a list and 65 percent chose Putin.

The same poll showed that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 52.5 percent of respondents.

The poll was conducted from May 18-24, with 1,600 respondents being polled daily by phone.

Meanwhile, a similar poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed that 59 percent of Russians trusted Putin, 29 percent did not trust the president and the rest found it difficult to answer.

The FOM's poll also said that 62 percent of respondents approved of the president's work, 23 percent felt the opposite and 15 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

The poll was conducted from May 22-24 among 4,000 respondents in Russia. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

