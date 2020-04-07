UrduPoint.com
Over 68,000 New COVID-19 Infections Registered In 24 Hours - World Health Organization

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:33 PM

The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the past 24 hours globally reached 68,766, bringing the total to 1.279 million, the World Health Organization said Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the past 24 hours globally reached 68,766, bringing the total to 1.279 million, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

The number of the fatalities increased by 5,022 reaching 72,616.

