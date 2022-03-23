Over 68,000 People Evacuated From Mariupol - Russian Defense Ministry

Over 68,000 people have been evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol, where the humanitarian situation is "catastrophic," without participation of authorities in Kiev, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Tuesday

"As a result of the effective measures taken, without the participation of the Kiev authorities, 68,098 people have already been evacuated from Mariupol, where the humanitarian situation became catastrophic," Mizintsev told a briefing.