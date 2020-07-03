UrduPoint.com
Over 69% Of Russian Nationals Trust President Putin - Poll

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:54 PM

More than 69 percent of Russian nationals trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) More than 69 percent of Russian nationals trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the poll, a total of 69.4 percent of respondents said that they "definitely trust" or "rather trust" Putin. At the same time, the poll showed that 26.

9 percent of respondents did not trust the president.

The VTsIOM survey also showed 64.9 percent of Russians approve of Putin's work, while 26.3 percent felt the opposite.

The same poll said that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by a total of 50.9 percent of respondents.

The survey was conducted from June 22-28 among 1,600 Russian adults by phone. The margin of error does not exceed one percent.

