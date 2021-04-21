UrduPoint.com
Over 70% Americans Agree With Verdict In Chauvin Trial - Poll

Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:31 PM

More than 70 percent of Americans said Derek Chauvin was guilty in the death of George Floyd while only 40 percent think it was a murder, a new poll by Ipsos revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) More than 70 percent of Americans said Derek Chauvin was guilty in the death of George Floyd while only 40 percent think it was a murder, a new poll by Ipsos revealed on Wednesday.

The poll results showed that 71 percent of respondents consider Chauvin to be guilty of the murder of George Floyd while significantly more Democrats (85 percent) than Republicans (55 percent) agree with that.

At the same time, the poll found that only 40 percent of Americans - 26 percent Republicans and 51 percent Democrats - say it was murder while 32 percent believe it was negligence on the part of the police officer.

Both Republicans and Democrats are equally (61 percent) ready to accept the verdict, the poll found.

The poll was conducted on the evening of April 20, 2021, shortly after the verdict was made public, among 1,000 adults age 18-65 from the continental US, Alaska, and Hawaii.

On Tuesday, a jury found Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter for his role in the death of Floyd last May.

