Over 70 At Elite Washington Dinner Contract Covid - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) As many as 72 White House officials, National Security advisers, cabinet members, lawmakers, journalists, and other government officials have tested positive for COVID-19 who attended the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner, several outlets reported.

This was the first time since 2019 that organizers held the annual shindig which had 630 invitees at what some in the media have dubbed a "super-spreader."

Guests were required to be vaccinated, but did not have time to receive a negative test to attend the event. No one who announced they tested positive have described severe symptoms, media reported. Most have complained of mild symptoms, others are said to be symptomless.

There is growing concern that President Joe Biden could be infected but there are no reports of his getting infected thus far, and with his aides trying to allay fears by pointing out that he has been vaccinated and boosted.

Among those who have tested positive are Attorney General Merrick Garland; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Maine Senator Susan Collins; and California Rep. Adam Schiff; Florida's Debbie Wasserman Schultz; Texas' Joaquin Castro, Rep. Gina Raimondo and others, including White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Jamal Simmons, Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director; and an untold numbers of journalists who attended the dinner.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - who was not at the Gridiron Dinner -announced that she also had COVID-19.

