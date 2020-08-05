(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) More than 70 out of 133 countries invited to attend Russia's Army 2020 defense forum have confirmed their participation in the event, Maj. Gen. Andrey Goncharov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's main department for research and technological support of advanced technologies, said on Wednesday.

"More than 130 countries are invited to the Military-Technical Forum Army-2020. Over 70 countries have so far agreed to participate in the forum, with the majority of foreign delegations being represented by senior officials despite the measures and the situation over the coronavirus infection," Goncharov told reporters.

The official added that apart from exhibitions, international meetings were also planned to occur during the forum.

The Army 2020 international defense industry forum will take place from August 23-29 and offer 373 pieces of Russian weapons and special equipment, and 25,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection. For the first time, its duration has been increased from six to seven days.