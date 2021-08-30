Over 70% Eastern Economic Forum Organizers Vaccinated Against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Seventy-four percent of people involved in organizing the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is set to open later this week in Russia's Vladivostok, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the regional Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Seventy-four percent of the people involved in organizing the EEF events were vaccinated against COVID-19, 19% have antibodies.

In total, more than 8,500 people are involved in organizing the forum," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that more vaccines were being administered.

The sixth edition of the EEF, scheduled to take place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. This year, the forum will be held in a hybrid format. The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.