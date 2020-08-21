Over 70 Ex-Republican National Security Officials, Diplomats Endorse Biden - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) More than 70 former Republican diplomats and national security officials released a letter endorsing soon-to-be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and listed concerns from President Donald Trump's presidency.

Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday evening during the last night of the Democratic National Convention.

"We have concluded that Donald Trump has failed our country and that Vice President Joe Biden should be elected the next President of the United States," the letter said on Thursday.

The signatories in the letter include former director of the CIA and NSA General Michael Hayden, former US trade representative Ambassador Carla Hills, former US ambassador to the United Kingdom Robert Tuttle, former Director of the CIA and FBI Matthew Waxman, among others.

The officials accused Trump of diminishing the United States' standing as a global leader and damaging relationships with allies while he praised dictators such as North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The officials also accused Trump of undermining the rule of law and the integrity of the US elections.

Moreover, the officials said Trump is unfit to lead the nation through a crisis because of his mishandling of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The officials also pointed out the instability of Trump's national security team considering the number of officials who have resigned throughout his first term in office.

Trump has divided the country by stoking fear that angry mobs and anarchists are destroying the United States, the officials said.