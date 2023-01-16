UrduPoint.com

Over 70 German Police Officers Injured In Lutzerath During Crackdown On Demonstrators

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Over 70 German Police Officers Injured in Lutzerath During Crackdown on Demonstrators

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) More than 70 law enforcement officers were injured during the police crackdown on anti-coal mine protesters in the western German village of Lutzerath, police inform.

On Saturday, thousands of climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, gathered near Lutzerath to protest against the expansion of a local coal mine at the expense of the village. The demonstrations continued on Sunday. Police used pepper spray and batons to disperse the protesters, according to local media reports.

"Since the start of the operation, more than 70 police officers have been injured," Aachen city police said on Sunday.

According to the release, over 300 activists have been evicted from Lutzerath, 12 protesters were detained, while another nine were taken to the hospital. No serious injuries were reported.

Several police vehicles were damaged during the law enforcement operation, which started on Wednesday.

A total of 154 cases have been initiated since the beginning of the police crackdown in Lutzerath.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police German Vehicles Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El Clásico

3 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

5 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

5 hours ago
 UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

7 hours ago
 UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

8 hours ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.