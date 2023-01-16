Over 70 German Police Officers Injured in Lutzerath During Crackdown on Demonstrators

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) More than 70 law enforcement officers were injured during the police crackdown on anti-coal mine protesters in the western German village of Lutzerath, police inform.

On Saturday, thousands of climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, gathered near Lutzerath to protest against the expansion of a local coal mine at the expense of the village. The demonstrations continued on Sunday. Police used pepper spray and batons to disperse the protesters, according to local media reports.

"Since the start of the operation, more than 70 police officers have been injured," Aachen city police said on Sunday.

According to the release, over 300 activists have been evicted from Lutzerath, 12 protesters were detained, while another nine were taken to the hospital. No serious injuries were reported.

Several police vehicles were damaged during the law enforcement operation, which started on Wednesday.

A total of 154 cases have been initiated since the beginning of the police crackdown in Lutzerath.