Over 70 Homes Destroyed by Wildfire in Western Australia - Reports

At least 71 homes have been destroyed in a wildfire that hit the Perth Hills in Western Australia, the Brisbane Times reported on Wednesday, citing firefighters and adding that the number of demolished homes is expected to climb higher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) At least 71 homes have been destroyed in a wildfire that hit the Perth Hills in Western Australia, the Brisbane Times reported on Wednesday, citing firefighters and adding that the number of demolished homes is expected to climb higher.

The 68 mile-wide fire burned through more than 24,500 acres. Out of over 300 firefighters who are involved in the emergency response, some have suffered minor burns, according to The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).

The DFES has said that the wildfire remains out of control due to difficult weather conditions. Hundreds were forced to evacuate their homes amid the emergency.