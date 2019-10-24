(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) At least 70 militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia ), including six people who hold Jordanian citizenship , surrendered to the security forces in Afghanistan 's eastern province of Nangarhar, the province government said on Thursday.

"[At least] 18 men and 19 women, as well as 35 children, surrendered [to the security forces]," the local government said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

According to the statement, six IS terrorists, "three men and three women with Jordan's citizenship," came to Afghanistan from Turkish and Iranian territory, as they stated in their confessions.

The document also added that two Pakistani citizens were among IS militants who surrendered.

IS terrorists have established presence in the Nangarhar province in particular over the past two years. Government forces conduct regular counterterrorist operations across the country.