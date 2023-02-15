UrduPoint.com

Over 70 Migrants Presumed Killed In Boat Incident Off Libya - IOM

Published February 15, 2023

Over 70 Migrants Presumed Killed in Boat Incident Off Libya - IOM

At least 73 migrants have gone missing and are now presumed dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) At least 73 migrants have gone missing and are now presumed dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

"At least 73 migrants are reported missing and presumed dead following a tragic shipwreck off the Libyan coast yesterday according to @UNmigration in Libya," the organization tweeted.

In total, around 80 people were on board the boat, which left the coastal town of Qasr Alkayar in western Libya on Tuesday and headed to Europe, the IOM specified.

Since the overthrow of President Muammar Gaddafi and the start of the civil war in Libya in 2011, the country has turned into a transit point for illegal migrants who seek refuge in Europe. Their attempts to reach European shores across the Mediterranean Sea often fail and result in deaths.

