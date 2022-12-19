UrduPoint.com

Over 70% Of Britons Disapprove Of Government's Immigration Policy - Survey

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Around 72% of UK citizens disapprove of the government's approach to immigration issues, a survey by the international data analytics firm YouGov said on Monday.

According to British media, around 45,000 people have crossed the English Channel on boats to seek asylum in the UK since the beginning of the year.

The YouGov survey reported that immigration has become one the most pressing issues "for nearly a third of Britons (32%)," while "seven in ten Britons (72%)," including almost the same share of Tory supporters, "disapprove of the government's handling of immigration."

According to the survey, 73% of respondents said that its "incompetent or chaotic way" of managing migration was the main reason for their disapproval, while 42% said that the government is "letting in too many people.

"

About 70% of Labour voters, who are dissatisfied with the current approach, said asylum seekers were treated "unfairly or cruelly," while the same answer was given by only 15% of Conservative supporters. Among the general population, the issue of cruelty toward migrants is of concern to 44% of respondents. Percentages are reversed on the issue of the number of people coming to Britain. Two-thirds of Tory voters said that there were too many migrants, with only 19% of Labour voters saying the same.

The survey also noted that the "general level of hostility towards immigration has softened since 2016." In August 2016, 70% said that "the number of people coming to the UK is too high," now, the number has dropped to 57%.

The survey was conducted among 1,720 UK citizens on December 2-5.

