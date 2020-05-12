UrduPoint.com
Over 70% Of California's Economy Open Again, More To Follow - Governor Newsom

Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) More than 70 percent of the economy in California, the wealthiest and most populous US state, is now open although the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rage, Governor Gavin Newsom told a press conference on Monday.

"Over 70 percent of the economy in California is open," Newsom said. "Manufacturing throughout the state of California is no longer restricted - with modifications."

Newsom said he foresaw further economic recovery and growth following the shipping out of large quantities of personal protective equipment to medical workers, schools and other key facilities last Friday.

"We released 11 million masks on Friday alone. Five million masks went to state and Federal health and care facilities. ...Two million masks went to farm workers, 75,000 to grocers and food supply [workers] and half a million to the Department of education for [distribution to] schools," Newsom said.

The number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus had increased by 1,250 over night, but only 25 more deaths from COVID-19 had been recorded over the weekend, Newsom added.

The COVID-19 death toll for California stood at 2,719 on Monday, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

