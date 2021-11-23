Over 70% of Germans Support Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) More than 70% of Germans are in favor of compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, according to the latest Civey survey for the Spiegel.

The survey showed that only 20% of Germans are against mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

At the same time, a majority of all age groups support the measure, with the 65+ category being the most supportive (87%) and 18-29 being the least (53%).

By party affiliation, 86% of supporters of the CDU/CSU bloc and the Alliance 90/The Greens voted in favor, 85% of Social Democrats, 72% of the Left, and 59% of the Free Democrats. However, 70% of Alternative for Germany supporters voted against.

The survey was conducted on November 19-22 and included 7,503 people. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.