Over 70% Of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against Russia Harmful To Europe - Poll

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 08:14 PM

A total of 72% of Hungarians believe that sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States against Russia are "rather harmful" for European countries, including Hungary, according to a poll released by the Szazadveg public opinion research center on Wednesday

For comparison, only 21% of respondents consider Western sanction against Russia "rather useful."

In addition, 50% of interviewees called sanctions excessive, a quarter expressed opinion that they were sufficient, and only one-fifth of Hungarians believe them to be insufficient.

Meanwhile, 86% of citizens "rather agreed" that Russia and Ukraine must start peace talks, as has been repeatedly stated by the Hungarian authorities.

The telephone poll was conducted in Hungary in September 2022. In total, 1,000 people aged 18 and over participated in the survey.

The statistical margin of error is not specified.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow.

The Western sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy and food prices worldwide. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have hit the entire global economy and worsened lives of millions of people.

