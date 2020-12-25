Over 70% of Kazakh People Favor Voting for Ruling Party of ex-President Nazarbayev - Poll

More than 70 percent of the Kazakh citizens would choose to vote for the ruling Nur Otan political party, headed by the country's former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the upcoming legislative election, a poll conducted by the Astana-Zertteu Foundation for the Astana TV channel showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) More than 70 percent of the Kazakh citizens would choose to vote for the ruling Nur Otan political party, headed by the country's former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the upcoming legislative election, a poll conducted by the Astana-Zertteu Foundation for the Astana tv channel showed.

Kazakhstan will hold elections to Mazhilis, the lower house of the parliament, on January 10. Previous elections were held in 2016 when the Nur Otan party won 82.2 percent of the seats.

"Among those who will go to the polls, when asked "If you came to your polling station on January 10, 2021, which party would you vote for?", 74.2 percent of respondents said that they would choose Nur Otan," the media outlet's statement published late on Thursday read.

Besides, the statement specified that 65.4 percent of those surveyed were aware of the upcoming election, and 58.1 percent said they would go to the polling stations to vote.

The Mazhilis consists of 107 lawmakers, 98 of whom are elected directly from party lists during the elections, and the remaining nine are elected by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, a national political body representing the country's ethnic groups.

The poll was carried out from December 10-15 among 6,800 respondents across Kazakhstan in the format of personal interview.