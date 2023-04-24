Over 70% of Russia-China Trade Settlements Made in National Currencies - Russian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) More than 70 percent of Russia-China trade settlements are already made in the national currencies, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

"(If you look at) the structure of trade between Russia and China, now more than 70% ” this is already payments and settlements in our national currencies," Siluanov said at the Federal education Marathon Znanie (Knowledge).

The figure was about 30 percent a year ago, the official said.