UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 70% Of Russians Afraid Of Catching COVID-19 - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Over 70% of Russians Afraid of Catching COVID-19 - Poll

More than 70 percent of Russian citizens are afraid of getting infected with the novel coronavirus, Valery Fedorov, the director general of the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), said on Tuesday, citing the results of the Centre's latest public opinion survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) More than 70 percent of Russian citizens are afraid of getting infected with the novel coronavirus, Valery Fedorov, the director general of the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), said on Tuesday, citing the results of the Centre's latest public opinion survey.

"Per the data for October 5, 15 percent of respondents indicated they are very afraid while 59 percent are somewhat afraid. In total, three fourths [74 percent] are afraid," Fedorov said, while presenting the poll's results at a press conference.

Meanwhile, most Russians also support a shift to remote working as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"Sixty-three percent of Russians polled support introducing remote work for employees. In Moscow a greater number of respondents are in favor - 74 percent," Fedorov added.

On the likely duration of the pandemic, Fedorov said 26 percent of respondents think it would end within six months; 24 percent think that it will be over in a year, nine percent - in two years, and 10 percent - in three or more years. Those who think it will fizzle out within two or three months are 12 percent. Three percent think it will be over in the coming month.

"Thirty-six percent think that new restrictions should be less severe than during the spring, 16 percent think they should be more severe and 31 percent are fine with reintroducing restrictions following the same scenario as in the spring," the pollster noted.

The VTsIOM poll was conducted on September 30 and October 5, with 1,600 respondents polled by phone. The margin of error is within 2.5 percent.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Fine Same September October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

2 minutes ago

Third cohort of Dubai Chamber&#039;s Market Access ..

16 minutes ago

DHA Director-General inspects new COVID-19 testing ..

17 minutes ago

Leaders of West African ECOWAS Bloc Lift Sanctions ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs to ensure effective steps a ..

2 minutes ago

Peace, stability in region linked with peaceful re ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.