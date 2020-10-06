Over 70% of Russians Afraid of Catching COVID-19 - Poll

More than 70 percent of Russian citizens are afraid of getting infected with the novel coronavirus, Valery Fedorov, the director general of the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), said on Tuesday, citing the results of the Centre's latest public opinion survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) More than 70 percent of Russian citizens are afraid of getting infected with the novel coronavirus, Valery Fedorov, the director general of the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), said on Tuesday, citing the results of the Centre's latest public opinion survey.

"Per the data for October 5, 15 percent of respondents indicated they are very afraid while 59 percent are somewhat afraid. In total, three fourths [74 percent] are afraid," Fedorov said, while presenting the poll's results at a press conference.

Meanwhile, most Russians also support a shift to remote working as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"Sixty-three percent of Russians polled support introducing remote work for employees. In Moscow a greater number of respondents are in favor - 74 percent," Fedorov added.

On the likely duration of the pandemic, Fedorov said 26 percent of respondents think it would end within six months; 24 percent think that it will be over in a year, nine percent - in two years, and 10 percent - in three or more years. Those who think it will fizzle out within two or three months are 12 percent. Three percent think it will be over in the coming month.

"Thirty-six percent think that new restrictions should be less severe than during the spring, 16 percent think they should be more severe and 31 percent are fine with reintroducing restrictions following the same scenario as in the spring," the pollster noted.

The VTsIOM poll was conducted on September 30 and October 5, with 1,600 respondents polled by phone. The margin of error is within 2.5 percent.