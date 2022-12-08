Over 70% of Russians Say Young People Have Opportunities for Self-Realization - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) A total of 76% of Russians believe that the necessary conditions have been created in the country for self-realization of young people, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Thursday.

Thirty-one percent of all interviewees are "absolutely sure" of this and 45% "tend to think so." For comparison, 18% of citizens take the opposite view, with 4% of all respondents being "absolutely sure" that there are no such opportunities for youth in Russia.

As for those aged 18-24, 85% believe that they have enough opportunities for self-realization. This view is also shared by 75% of citizens aged 35 and over.

Though 59% of respondents are positive about opportunities created for young people's self-realization in the regions they live in, 37% think the opposite.

Twenty-one percent are "absolutely sure" that the necessary opportunities exist in the regions of their residence, while 11% are "absolutely sure" that the conditions are not present in the regions where they live.

Respondents aged 18-24 in 65% of cases consider conditions in their regions to be more than sufficient for their self-realization. The same view is also shared by 62% of those aged 25-34.

The telephone poll was conducted in Russia on November 29. In total, 1,600 people aged 18 and over participated in the survey. The statistical margin of error with a probability of 95% does not exceed 2.5%.