Over 70% Of Russians Support Recognition Of Independence Of Donbas Republics - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) More than 70% of Russian citizens support the recognition of the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), and almost 80% approve of the signing of treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance therewith, a new poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) showed on Wednesday.

When asked whether or not they support Russia's move to recognize the independence of the LPR and DPR, 73% of respondents answered yes, 16% said no, and 11% were unsure.

In addition, 78% agreed with the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance, and 14% disagreed.

The VTsIOM poll was conducted by phone among 1,600 randomly chosen respondents on Tuesday. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%, with a confidence percentage of 95%.

On Monday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR. Under new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. The decision followed a deterioration of relations along the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.

