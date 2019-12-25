UrduPoint.com
Over 70% Of Seoul Residents Support Korean Reunification - Poll

Over 70 percent of residents in the South Korean capital believe that North and South Korea should be unified, a poll conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Over 70 percent of residents in the South Korean capital believe that North and South Korea should be unified, a poll conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government showed on Wednesday.

The survey conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government found that 74.2 percent of the city's residents considered reunification to be a necessary step. The Yonhap news agency reported that this number is consistent with a similar poll conducted last year.

The poll also showed that Seoul residents have a positive outlook concerning relations with Pyongyang. Over a quarter of respondents, or 25.

6 percent, believes that reunification will occur within 20 years, and 39.5 percent stated that relations between the two countries will improve within the next five years.

However, most Seoul citizens are expecting little change in the near future. Almost half � 48.2 percent � of respondents predict that there will be no change in the state of relations between Seoul and Pyongyang, while approximately 70 percent of respondents believe that North Korea's denuclearization is unlikely.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has set a goal of reunifying Seoul and Pyongyang by 2045.

