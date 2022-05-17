Over 70 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Jerusalem - Red Crescent

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Jerusalem has reached 71, the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said.

Earlier reports said 37 Palestinians were injured.

Red Crescent said 13 people were hospitalized.

Palestinian media reported that over 50 Palestinians in Jerusalem were detained.