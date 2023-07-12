Over 70 People Arrested in Israel During Protests Against Judicial Reform - Police

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Over 70 people protesting against the controversial judicial reform in Israel have been arrested, 45 of them have already been released, the Israeli police said on Tuesday.

The organizers of demonstrations marked Tuesday as "the day of resistance" against the reform, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government continues to promote despite mass protests. Traffic in multiple Israeli cities has been paralyzed, while a number of international highways and junctions have been blocked by the protesters.

"A total of 71 protesters currently arrested for breach of public order during demonstrations (45 have been released). Units of the Israeli police are engaged since early morning in critical areas where disorders take place," the police said in a statement.

Several thousand people are currently demonstrating near Ben Gurion International Airport. The Times of Israel newspaper reported earlier in the day that the protesters had blocked its internal roads between the first and the third terminals. The airport's administration said that the protest would not affect the departures or arrivals of flights. Israeli Channel 12 estimated that over 10,000 protesters are currently in the airport. Media also reported that the departure area is crowded with passengers who came in advance fearing that they could be blocked by the protesters and miss their flights.

The Israeli police said that seven protest activists had been arrested in the airport.

Another mass protest is taking place in front of the US embassy in Tel Aviv. The protesters are holding posters calling on US President Joe Biden to put more pressure on Netanyahu and make him abandon the reform, The Times of Israel reported. Biden said several times this year that he opposed the judicial reform, and urged Netanyahu's government to pull the plug on it.

In late March, Netanyahu announced the suspension of the legislative process on the judicial reform in order to negotiate and reach a compromise with its opponents. The decision came against the backdrop of major nationwide protests against the reform. Despite the suspension, protesters continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.

Netanyahu said at the end of June that the Israeli government would drop the most controversial part of the judicial reform designed to enable the parliament, the Knesset, to override the rulings of the Supreme Court.