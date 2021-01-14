UrduPoint.com
Over 70 People Detained After Unrest In Brussels - Official

Thu 14th January 2021

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) More than 70 participants of the unrest in Brussels have been detained with police having restored the order, head of the Saint-Josse-ten-Noode commune Emir Kir said.

The Belgian capital saw clashes between police and protesters. The unrest was triggered by the death of a 23-year-old man with an African background at a police department.

"I condemn the irresponsible behavior of those, who used the situation after the demonstration to provoke incidents with police and damage the city property.

I thank police for interfering quickly and ensuring the safety of all citizens and entrepreneurs," Kir wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday, adding that from 70 to 80 people had been detained.

The Wednesday demonstration was authorized by the Belgian authorities and was held without major incidents. However, after the end of the rally, a group of protesters started to throw stones at police officers and tried to set a police department ablaze. The situation was soon taken under control by the law enforcement officers.

