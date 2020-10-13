Over 70 People Detained at Monday Rallies Across Belarus - Rights Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Up to 71 people have been detained during the recent unauthorized opposition protests across Belarus, the Minsk-based Viasna human rights center, said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Up to 71 people have been detained during the recent unauthorized opposition protests across Belarus, the Minsk-based Viasna human rights center, said on Tuesday.

The rallies, which were mostly attended by elderly people, started at noon on Monday. In Minsk, the capital city, protesters gathered at the Independence Square near the House of Government and then marched along the Independence Avenue. Earlier on Tuesday, Roman Lashkevich, a spokesman for the Municipal Department of Internal Affairs of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik that law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesting seniors.

According to the human rights center, which is not registered by the Belarusian authorities, most of the arrests took place in the Belarusian capital, while several people were taken to police stations in the cities of Vitebsk and Mogilev.

Mass opposition protests have been ongoing in Belarus since August 9 when the disputed presidential election results were announced, with longtime President Alexander Lukashenko securing a sixth term. Hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters were reported dead.