Over 70 People Detained in France During Riots on Monday Night - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) More than 70 people have been detained in France overnight during the continuing riots in the country, with 24 apprehended in the Paris region alone, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Tuesday, citing the country's interior ministry.

The police have detained a total of 72 people and recorded 202 cases of fire in public places, the report said. The protesters set fire to 159 cars and damaged 24 buildings, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

France has been gripped by unrest since past Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.

The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has reported daily detentions, as well as injuries among police officers.