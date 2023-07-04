Open Menu

Over 70 People Detained In France During Riots On Monday Night - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Over 70 People Detained in France During Riots on Monday Night - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) More than 70 people have been detained in France overnight during the continuing riots in the country, with 24 apprehended in the Paris region alone, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Tuesday, citing the country's interior ministry.

The police have detained a total of 72 people and recorded 202 cases of fire in public places, the report said. The protesters set fire to 159 cars and damaged 24 buildings, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

France has been gripped by unrest since past Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.

The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has reported daily detentions, as well as injuries among police officers.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Riots Police Interior Ministry France Traffic Paris

Recent Stories

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

1 hour ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

3 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

13 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

13 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

14 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

14 hours ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

14 hours ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

14 hours ago

More Stories From World