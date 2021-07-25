UrduPoint.com
Over 70 People Detained In Saturday Rallies Against Sanitary Passes In France - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Seventy one people protesting against COVID-19 restrictions were detained in France on Saturday, media reported, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

About a third of them, 24 people, were detained in the French capital, LCI broadcaster said.

About 160,000 people country-wide joined the rallies against COVID restrictions and sanitary passes in France on Saturday. The number of protesters in Paris is estimated at 11,000.

On July 12, President Emmanuel Macron announced new containment measures, including the introduction of mandatory sanitary passes, which would be required in restaurants, shopping centers, aboard planes and long-distance trains.

A sanitary pass will indicate if a person is immune to COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus. The bill on the measures was approved by the parliament earlier in the week.

Since July 21, sanitary passes are mandatory for visiting museums, theaters, movies, festivals, performances and amusement parks.

