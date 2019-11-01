UrduPoint.com
Over 70 People Killed Amid Protests Against Prime Minister Abiy In Ethiopia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) At least 78 people were killed amid massive unrest in Ethiopia that erupted last week, local media reported Thursday, citing the authorities.

According to the Fana tv channel, 409 people were arrested during the nationwide protests.

Violence in Ethiopia began last week with protests against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and quickly turned into ethnic clashes. Protests broke out in the capital, Addis Ababa, and in much of Ethiopia's Oromia region after a Facebook post by activist Jawar Mohammed.

He accused security forces of trying to conspire an attack against him at his home - a claim that police officials denied.

Abiy is the country's first leader representing the Oromo group, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia. Earlier this month, he won the Nobel Peace prize for his role in ending the 20-year war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Mohammed, who also represents the Oromo group, stated that the minister acted like a dictator while implementing the major institutional reforms and policies since April 2018.

