Over 70 People Killed by Hurricane in US State of Kentucky - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The death toll from a hurricane in the US state of Kentucky reached 70 people on Saturday, and this number might rise to 100, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

"Now we are certain that that number is more than 70, it may, in fact, end up exceeding a hundred before the day is done," Beshear told a press conference.