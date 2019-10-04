UrduPoint.com
Over 70 People Killed Due To Heavy Floods In Northeastern India Over Past Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:04 PM

Over 70 People Killed Due to Heavy Floods in Northeastern India Over Past Week - Reports

At least 73 people have been killed since September 27 in India's northeastern state of Bihar, which has been suffering from heavy rains and subsequent flooding, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) At least 73 people have been killed since September 27 in India's northeastern state of Bihar, which has been suffering from heavy rains and subsequent flooding, media reported on Friday.

Previous reports indicated that 27 people had been killed since the beginning of the rains in Bihar state.

Some of people drowned, while others were killed as a result of collapsed walls, fallen trees and electrocution in water-logged areas, India's NDTV broadcaster reported, citing the local disaster management department.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in the Bhagalpur district, the media said. Floods also hit Patna city, which is the administrative center of Bihar state. Banks, shops and private hospitals were closed for a week in some parts of the city.

The flooding has subsided in many areas by now, but people continue to face risks associated with contaminated water, the broadcaster pointed out.

Monsoon seasons, which run from June to September, cause considerable damage every year in India due to severe floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

