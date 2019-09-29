UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 70 People Killed Due To Heavy Rains In Northern India Over Past 4 Days - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 11:50 AM

Over 70 People Killed Due to Heavy Rains in Northern India Over Past 4 Days - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) At least 73 people were killed in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh over the last four days as a result of heavy rains and landslides that have recently hit the northern parts of the country, media reported, citing local emergency services.

In the majority of districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, a red alert, indicating the likelihood of heavy or very heavy rainfalls, was issued by a local weather office, the NDTV broadcaster reported.

Rainfalls have also hit states of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where several victims of rain-related incidents were reported, the media said.

Heavy rains also led to cancellation of a number of trains and flights across northern India. In addition, classes in schools of the affected states are canceled until September 30, the broadcaster said.

The authorities of Uttar Pradesh ordered the payment of compensation to victims' families in the amount of 400,000 rupees (about $5,800) for each one, according to the media.

Related Topics

India Weather Alert Jammu September Media Rains

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

9 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

12 hours ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.