Over 70 People Killed Due to Heavy Rains in Northern India Over Past 4 Days - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) At least 73 people were killed in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh over the last four days as a result of heavy rains and landslides that have recently hit the northern parts of the country, media reported, citing local emergency services.

In the majority of districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, a red alert, indicating the likelihood of heavy or very heavy rainfalls, was issued by a local weather office, the NDTV broadcaster reported.

Rainfalls have also hit states of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where several victims of rain-related incidents were reported, the media said.

Heavy rains also led to cancellation of a number of trains and flights across northern India. In addition, classes in schools of the affected states are canceled until September 30, the broadcaster said.

The authorities of Uttar Pradesh ordered the payment of compensation to victims' families in the amount of 400,000 rupees (about $5,800) for each one, according to the media.