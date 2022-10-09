Over 70 People Missing in Nigeria After Boat Accident - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) More than 70 people are missing after a boat capsized in Anambra State in southeastern Nigeria, media report.

A motor boat with a total of 85 people on board capsized amid flooding on Saturday morning, Vanguard News said.

The Nigerian daily publication said citing local emergency services that only nine passengers have been rescued, while 76 people have been reported missing.

The Within Nigeria online news publication said citing local government officials that several people lost their lives in the accident.